Sartell 14AAA Youth Baseball Update

SARTELL 14AAA GAME RECAP:

SAUK RAPIDS 14U 8 SARTELL 14U 6 (Tuesday July 25th)

The Sauk Rapids 14U defeated their rivals the Sartell 14U, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. They took advantage of a couple of early misplays and they made a couple of plays that could be worthy of ESPN highlight. They had big innings, they put up three runs in both the first and the fourth innings. Their starting pitcher was lefty Keaton Nelson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Griffin Rothstein threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk. Nolan Hemker threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. They were led on offense by Payten Remer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Owen Gales, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reagan Elliot went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had three stolen bases. Isaac Miller went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Keaton Nelson was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Parker Martens went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nolan Hemker had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Caslyn Schindler earned a walk and he scored a run, Drew Heyne earned a walk and Gavin Peterson scored a run. The Sartell 14U starting pitcher was Parker Smith, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Miles Simonson threw three innings in relief, he issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Sartell offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jonah Ambrosier went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Spencer Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Jackson Knott went 1-for-2, he earned walk and he scored a run and Parker Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. John Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Preston Deragisch earned a walk and he scored a run, Karson Ritter was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Davis Ahrens earned walk and Miles Simonsen was hit by a pitch.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

SATURDAY JULY 29th (Buffalo, MN) Mankato Royals 14U Vs. Sartell 14U (10:00)

Foley 14U vs. Sartell 14U (12:00) Pierz Red 14U vs. Sartell 14U (5:30)