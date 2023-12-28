$100K Minnesota Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in central Minnesota got a late Christmas present.

There was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch game Power Shot Multiplier at the HolidayStation Store in Royalton. The prize was won on Wednesday. Tickets are $5 each for that game.

Last week there was a $30,000 winner in the scratch-off game Gnome Crossword. That ticket was sold on December 20th at the HolidayStation Store in Becker. Tickets for that game are $3 each.

There was also a winning Powerball ticket recently in central Minnesota. A ticket sold in Brainerd won $50,000. The prize was claimed on Tuesday.

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing for the next drawing. The jackpot is at an estimated $760 million for Saturday's drawing. It is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The jackpot has a cash value of $382.5 million.

