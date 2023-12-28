$100K Minnesota Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in central Minnesota got a late Christmas present.
There was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch game Power Shot Multiplier at the HolidayStation Store in Royalton. The prize was won on Wednesday. Tickets are $5 each for that game.
Last week there was a $30,000 winner in the scratch-off game Gnome Crossword. That ticket was sold on December 20th at the HolidayStation Store in Becker. Tickets for that game are $3 each.
There was also a winning Powerball ticket recently in central Minnesota. A ticket sold in Brainerd won $50,000. The prize was claimed on Tuesday.
The Powerball jackpot keeps growing for the next drawing. The jackpot is at an estimated $760 million for Saturday's drawing. It is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The jackpot has a cash value of $382.5 million.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lower Gas, Diesel Prices Predicted in 2024
- Minnesota's Minimum Wage Rates for 2024
- Two Minnesota Ice Events Delayed
- New Minnesota Tenant, Landlord Laws Take Effect January 1st
- New Theater Space Opening in Downtown St. Cloud
- Nonprofit Offering Month-Long Expeditions to Canada