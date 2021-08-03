10 Fun Things to Do Around St. Cloud This August

The Saint Cloud area is full of fun things to do this summer. Bookmark this page for a bunch of ideas for when you're looking for something unique to do in our area.

From live music to fresh farmers markets, and from local town festivals to hikes & biking -- Central Minnesota has a lot going on this month to keep the summer of 2021 rolling.

Benton County Fair

The Benton County Fair is back for for 2021. Enjoy rides, games, animals, entertainment, food, and much more August 3rd through 8th at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. Admission to the fair is free and is open from 8am until almost midnight most nights, depending on the live music schedule. More Info

Take a Swim at Quarry Park

The quarries are open for swimming. Whether you're into a jump from a cliff, a gentle sandy beach, or an afternoon on your floatie -- Quarry Park & Nature Preserve has you covered. Parking permits are $5 per day or $20 for an annual permit. Good news, last summer's pandemic-related daily visitor lists have been canceled. More Info

Summertime By George

The weekly music fest continues each Wednesday night through September 1st from 5-9 pm. Live music, food & other vendors, beer garden, kids activities, and more. The event is free in St. Cloud's Eastman Park at Lake George. More Info

Beach Boys at The Ledge Amphitheater

The Beach Boys will take the stage at the all new Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on August 11th. Don’t miss this chance to see one of the most iconic bands in music history, right here in our own backyard. More Info

Hit The Links

There's nothing quite like kicking back in a golf cart on a beautiful day as you head to the next hole. Check out these St. Cloud golf courses & plan the perfect day on the green. More Info

St. Cloud Rox Baseball

Joe Faber Field 'The Rockpile,' comes alive when the Rox take the field. Located at St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex, The Rockpile is a nice spot to spend a summer evening, enjoying some Northwoods League baseball. Enjoy food, drinks, souvenirs, post-game fireworks on Friday nights. More Info

Clearwater Rodeo

Come out to the Clearwater Rodeo grounds for three days of rodeo action August 20th through 22nd. Events include bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding, and much more. With pony rides for kids, live music, great food, and much more, this is a great event to check enjoy with the whole family. More Info

Pantowners Annual Car Show and Swap Meet

The 46th annual Pantowners Car Show and Swap Meet is August 15th at the Benton County Fairgrounds. With up to 600 cars, historic displays, motorcycles, and a swap meet with over 200 vendor spots, it’s great fun for both car enthusiasts and the rest of the family. More Info

Common Roots Festival

200+ artists at 11 venues on 13 stages, the Common Roots Festival is back August 18th through 21st. The mission is to celebrate and support local music, art, and downtown Saint Cloud businesses in 2021. Show your common roots! Visit their website for updates as more information is announced. More Info

Summerland Fun Park

This is a kid’s play paradise! At SummerLand, you’ll find a giant 350 foot water slide, bumper boats, go-karts, batting cages, two 18-hole mini-golf courses, a bounce house, an arcade, and more! The younger ones will love Kid Kountry, which features a mini go-kart track where kiddos ages 3-5 can use power wheels or kids ages 6-8 can speed around in junior go-karts. More Info

Looking for even more August ideas that you and your family can be a part of? Visit the Greater St. Cloud website here.

