ST. CLOUD -- The University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams picked up a couple recruits from St. Cloud Tech on Wednesday, college football's National Signing Day.

Brevyn Spann-Ford is a tight end and was one of the most coveted recruits in the state and is going to the University of Minnesota. James Kaczor played both sides of the ball at Tech but will be going to NDSU to play safety.

Spann-Ford says he is excited to be a part of the P.J. Fleck led Gophers.

"Coach Fleck has a good thing going with this new Minnesota. It is a sleeping giant that's waiting to be waken up and I am excited about it."

St. Cloud Tech Head Football coach Greg Martig says these two worked hard to make it to the next level.

"I think it is a combination of things. They have great physical traits but I also think they put in a lot of hard work."

Kaczor says coach Martig was been more than just a coach to him.

"He taught me a lot about discipline and he guided me through the whole process. He's really been a mentor for me."

Spann-Ford finished his career at Tech with 162 receptions, 2,480 yards receiving and 36 touchdowns.