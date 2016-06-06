Rocori Wins Suspended Game Against Tech

Photo - Dave Overlund AM 1390 The Fan

Rocori topped Tech 7-0 in the Section 5-3-A baseball playoffs today at Dick Putz Field.  The game was suspended Saturday due to rain with Rocori leading 7-0 in the 5th inning before being resumed today.  Rocori advances to play in the Section 5-3-A championship at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.  Rocori would need to be beaten twice tomorrow to not make it to the State Tournament.  A 2nd game would be played immediately following the first game if needed.

Tech will play the Sauk Rapids-Rice/Apollo winner in an elimination game at 11am at Putz Field Tuesday.  The team that survives will play Rocori at 1:30 and will need 2 wins.

