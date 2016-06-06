Rocori Wins Suspended Game Against Tech

Rocori topped Tech 7-0 in the Section 5-3-A baseball playoffs today at Dick Putz Field. The game was suspended Saturday due to rain with Rocori leading 7-0 in the 5th inning before being resumed today. Rocori advances to play in the Section 5-3-A championship at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. Rocori would need to be beaten twice tomorrow to not make it to the State Tournament. A 2nd game would be played immediately following the first game if needed.