Rocori Baseball Tops Tech 13-3
The Rocori baseball team defeated Tech 13-3 at St. John's University Wednesday night. Rocori jumped on Tech starter Thomas Friesen early and held on to win. Brandon Gill had 3 hits and 4 RBIs and Dalton Thelen was 2-2 with 3 runs scored for Rocori. Friesen allowed 6 runs in 1 1/3 innings for Tech.
Boys Tennis:
Brainerd 4, Tech 3
College Baseball:
St. Cloud State 9, Minot State 8
St. Cloud State 8, Minot State 3
College Softball:
St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota-Crookston 3
St. Cloud State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 1