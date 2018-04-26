Rocori Baseball Tops Tech 13-3

Joel Baumgarten

The Rocori baseball team defeated Tech 13-3 at St. John's University Wednesday night.  Rocori jumped on Tech starter Thomas Friesen early and held on to win.  Brandon Gill had 3 hits and 4 RBIs and Dalton Thelen was 2-2 with 3 runs scored for Rocori.  Friesen allowed 6 runs in 1 1/3 innings for Tech.

Boys Tennis:

Brainerd 4, Tech 3

College Baseball:

St. Cloud State 9, Minot State 8
St. Cloud State 8, Minot State 3

College Softball:

St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota-Crookston 3
St. Cloud State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 1

