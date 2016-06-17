New Ulm Tops Rocori in Consolation Semifinals

The Rocori baseball team saw their season come to an end Friday in the Class 3-A State Tournament Consolation Semifinals at Northwestern University in Roseville with a 4-2 loss to New Ulm.

Rocori scored first on an RBI triple from Austin Dufner before New Ulm scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning to lead 3-1. Maison Grefe cut the New Ulm lead to 3-2 with a RBI single in the 4th inning. New Ulm added a run in the 5th inning.

Rocori ends their season with a record of 21-5. New Ulm advances to the consolation finals at 5pm at Northwestern University against the North Branch/Northfield winner.