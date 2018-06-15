Cathedral and Rocori Baseball on AM 1390 Today

Rocori and Cathedral baseball will play on AM 1390-Granite City Sports for a 2nd straight day today. The Crusaders play in the consolation semifinals at 10am this morning against Minnehaha Academy in Class AA at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Cathedral lost 6-2 to top seeded Duluth Marshall yesterday. Ned from the 98.1 FM morning show will call the play-by-play on AM 1390.

Rocori plays at 2:30 this afternoon in the Class AAA State tournament semifinals at Dick Siebert Field in Minneapolis against New Ulm. Rocori is seeded 2nd and coming off a 3-2 8 inning win over Red Wing while New Ulm is seeded #3 and is coming off an extra win over South St. Paul. Jay Caldwell will call the play-by-play on AM 1390.