Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

IT'S ALMOST TIME TO PICK STRAWBERRIES

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.

STRAWBERRIES GALORE & MORE

34407 County Road 10

Albany, MN 56307

320.845.4298

According to their Facebook page, the strawberry plants are in bloom, so we may have strawberries this weekend. Check out their website to find out. Also while you're visiting, I noticed they have fresh asparagus for you! Imagine how great that will taste on the grill tonight.

T-BERRIES

38345 County Road 9

Avon, MN 56310

320.746.2341

According to their Facebook page, T-Berries has a sign that will go up while strawberries are in season, and they are estimating that picking time will be somewhere around Father's Day weekend. While you are there you'll also be able to pick up their low sugar jams and jellies, as well as natural crock fermented sauerkraut, locally made maple syrup, honey, as well as their Minnesota made BBQ sauce that they think you will love.

THE STRAWBERRY BASKET

12591 Aetna Ave NE

Monticello, MN 55362

763.878.2875

The Strawberry Basket of Monticello has a brand new website which you can visit by clicking HERE. The Strawberry Basket says their berries should be ready for picking around the end of June, but you are welcome to stop by anytime to pick up lots of other great products, like Honey, lip balms, lotion bars, beeswax food wraps, T-shirts, Tanks, and Baseball hats are available all year long.

GARLIC

AND if you love garlic as I do, this is one location where you can grab yourself some fresh garlic, which will be ready for pick up in mid-August. If you are wanting some, you may want to call them starting June 15th so you can place your pre-order.

The Strawberry Basket also has blueberry fields that underwent some major renovations this year, so blueberries may be limited when it's blueberry picking time.

NELSON BERRIES

12629 30th Street

Brainerd, MN

218.330.7058

Nelson Berries will not have strawberry picking this year, but they are super excited that they have new plants in the ground and hope that you'll mark your calendar to get strawberries from Nelson's in 2023.

