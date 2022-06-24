WOW! An International Bakery Is Coming To Minnesota With Plans For More!

Minnesota is about to get an internationally known bakery sometime late this year, or early next year! The bakery, Tous les Jours which translates to Every Day, is a French-Asain-inspired bakery, that has locations across the globe.

According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the bakery will be taking over a former Best Buy Mobile Store in Richfield, with plans to open it's doors by possibly the end of the year or early next year depending on delays.

With the store expected to open up later this year or early next year in Richfield, that puts it less than 75 miles from Saint Cloud, which could make for a fun day trip to a real international bakery to enjoy some fresh-made pastries or beverages.

According to the bakery's website, they "offer more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages." The website also boasts that there are 70 stores in the United States, but more than 1,600 worldwide!

The bakery opened its first US-based store back in 2004 and has expanded since.

The Minnesota store could just be the first in an expansion of the French-Asain-inspired bakery according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Currently, the Richfield location's franchisee is awaiting for 'final approval' approval from Tous le Jours.

If you are curious as to what kind of baked goods are made by Tous le Jours head over to their social media pages and take a look as they ALL look amazing between the cakes and danishes.

