Woman Pleads Guilty in Stearns County Court to Threats Charge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Ogilvie woman has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of making threats of violence following an incident where she was threatening to kill Somali people.

Waite Park Police officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Street South last October. Several People called in that a woman was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife.

Officers arrived to find 33-year-old Alyssa Holmberg yelling racist comments and chasing a Somali man.

A Waite Park officer showed her taser and ordered Holmberg to the ground.

As officers began handcuffing Holmberg, they say she began resisting arrest and at one point assaulted one of them while making threats to the officers and yelling more racist comments.

Police eventually put Holmberg in a "wrap" restraint to subdue her.

Several other charges, including gross misdemeanor assault motivated by bias, will be dismissed when she is sentenced in October.

