Woman on Zoom Among Distracted Driving Campaign Violations

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Over 3,400 people were ticketed for distracted driving during a statewide enforcement campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 275 agencies participated throughout the month of April.

One example of a distracted driving stop, St. Paul Police stopped a 39-year-old woman who was using her phone for a court hearing over Zoom.

At another stop, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office stopped a 56-year-old woman as she was reading a text message from her hairstylist.

Hands-free cell phone use became law on August 1st, 2019 in Minnesota. The law allows a driver to use their cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music, or get directions but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone.

Video calling, streaming videos, accessing social media or using the internet are still against the law in Minnesota, even in hands-free mode.

