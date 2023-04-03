Woman Arrested At MSP With Almost 35 Pounds Of Pot

First off, I'm nowhere near a master smuggler but I think I would know better than to travel with 2 suitcases full of pot with luggage tags tied to my name. Also, there is no way anyone can legally buy almost 35 pounds of marijuana, even in California where it's legal.

According to fox9.com, a 23 year old woman flew into Minneapolis from South Carolina with no luggage (red flag) and then caught a plane to Los Angeles, California, again with no luggage. 8 hours later she returns to MSP with 2 checked suitcases.

I'm not exactly sure how airlines or the TSA monitor luggage and such but evidently, red flags were raised and authorities in Minneapolis were alerted to the possibility of suspected narcotics in this woman's 2 pieces of luggage.

Sure enough, pot sniffing dogs hit on the 2 pieces of luggage with tags belonging to the 23 year old woman. Authorities asked for permission to search the woman's luggage and she refused their request. A search warrant was obtained and the pieces of luggage were found to contain 34.38 pounds of marijuana packaged in smaller bags.

The not so smart woman was arrested and now faces charges of 2nd degree sale of 10 kilos or more of marijuana within a 90 day period.

Personally, I think the fact that marijuana is still illegal in some states and legal in others is ridiculous. But, I don't think possession of almost 35 pounds of pot is legal in any state.

So, this 23 year old woman is looking at a possible prison sentence of up to 25 years.

