Joan Gabel Leaving The University of Minnesota

Joan Gabel, photo courtesy of the University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving the university.

Gabel will become the University of Pittsburgh’s 19th chancellor, following an announcement by the Pitt’s Board of Trustees Monday.

She will be the first woman to lead the University since its founding in 1787.

Under Gabel’s leadership since 2019, the University of Minnesota developed its first comprehensive systemwide strategic plan that resulted in record-setting graduation rates and annual research expenditures, as well as increased numbers of startups and patents. She also oversaw the completion of a 10-year, $4 billion capital campaign that exceeded its goal by 10%.

Gabel replaces Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, who announced last year that he would step down in summer 2023 to transition to the faculty as a professor.

Her first day in her new role is July 1st.

 

 

