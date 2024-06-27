Wolves Make Huge Splash At NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the biggest splash at the NBA Draft Thursday night when they made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for the #8 pick in the first round.

In exchange for the rights to Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, the Wolves sent the Spurs their 2031 first round pick, which is unprotected, and their 2030 first round pick, which is protected only if it is the top overall pick in that draft.

Dillingham is known for bringing instant offense off of the bench and is considered an NBA-ready scorer. In his freshman season he averaged 15.2 points per game on 47.5% shooting, including 44% from beyond the arc.

The Wolves now hold only their first round pick in 2028 when it comes to their next seven drafts, but adding Dillingham under a rookie contract helps Minnesota add a quality player while navigating a tricky salary cap situation.

ESPN:

"The Timberwolves were one of the teams hot on Dillingham's trail throughout the pre-draft process, with his creative playmaking and long-range shooting ability making him a favorite of team president Tim Connelly. Minnesota paid a high price in future draft capital but also vaulted high into the draft, acquiring a long-term backcourt partner for Anthony Edwards as Mike Conley nears the back end of his career. This is a move that could pay major dividends for the Timberwolves. The Spurs were ultimately open to moving this pick for value, and got it here."

With the #27 pick the Wolves selected Illinois guard Terrence Shannon, Jr., who was recently found not guilty of felony rape and aggravated assault. Shannon, Jr. averaged 23 points per game this season with the Illini.