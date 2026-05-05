Cathedral Crusaders Edge Lions In A Nail-biting Showdown
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP
SATURDAY MAY 2ND/MONDAY MAY 4
SPECTRUM STING 9 FOLEY FALCONS 4
The Sting out hit the Falcons nine to six, including one double. Their
started pitcher was Levi Sims, he threw six innings to earn the win.
He gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts.
Ian Shopek threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks
and he recorded a strikeout.
The Stings offense was led by T. Ambrose went 2-4 with a double for
three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a
run and Caleb Callander went 2-2 for RBI, two walks and he scored a
run. Isaac Shopek went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler
Simonovich went 1-3 for a RBI and a walk. Owen Carlson went 1-3
with a walk, four stolen bases and he scored a run and Levi Sims
went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Aiden Veisor went
1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Josh Jesse was a credited for a
RBI and Nick Jesse had a walk and he scored two runs.
The Falcons starting pitcher was Van Murphy, he threw three innings,
he gave up four hits, four runs, four runs and he recorded three
strikeouts. Don Damon threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three
runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. C. Brennan threw two
innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Falcons offense was led by Jared Robinson, he went 2-3 for two
RBIs and a stolen base and Van Murphy went 1-3 with a double, a
walk and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski went 2-4 with a stolen base,
Teddy Rasmussen went 1-2 with a triple and he scored a run and
Brady Kipka scored a run.
CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 PROVIDENCE ACADEMY LIONS 1
The Crusaders out hit the Lions six to one, including one double and a sacrifice
fly. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw seven innings to earn the
win. He gave up one hit, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.
The Crusaders offense was led by Owen Fradette he went 2-3 for a RBI and
Charlie Dolan was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Sam Oliver went 2-3 and
he scored a run and Nolan Bigaouette had sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a
stolen base. Ryan Liebranz and Henry Schloe both went 1-4 and each scored a
run and Henry had a stolen base and Jacob Oliver went 1-3 with a double and he
was hit by a pitch.
The Lions starting pitcher was Josh Wilson, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up
six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts and Logan Foster
threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. The Lions offense was led by
Logan Foster, he went 1-3, M. Thoma had two walks, Josh Wilson, JJ Rooney and
Nick Corbett all had a walk.
FOLEY FALCONS 10 SPECTRUM STING 1
The Falcons defeated the Sting in the second game of their double hitter, they
out hit the Sting twelve to eight. The starting pitcher was Jake Drexter threw a
complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits,
one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Falcons offense was led by Van Murphy went 4-5 with a double for two RBIs,
a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Gapinski went 1-4 for two RBIs, he
was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Messiah Visner went 1-3 with a double for
two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brody Kipka went 1-3 for two RBIs and he
had a walk and Teddy Rasmussen went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two
runs. Jaren Robinson went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he
scored two runs. Jake Drexter went 1-4 with a double, Ben Larson went 1-1 with
a double and he scored a run, Van Wheeler and Owen Bemis both scored a run.
The Sting starting pitcher was Aiden Nelson, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up
four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Four pitchers
combined to throw 3 2/3 innings, they gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks
and they recorded three strikeouts.
The Sting offense was led y Levi Sims, he went 3-3 for a RBI and Tony Ambrose
went 3-3. Owen Carlson went 1-3 and he scored a run and Isaac Shopek went
1-2.
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 0
The Bulldogs out hit the Royals seven to four and they took advantage of eight
walks. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw a complete
game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks and he recorded eleven
strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Derek Mergen, he went 1-3 for two RBIs and he
scored a run and Eric Paulson went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Reed
Johnson and Esau Nelson both went 1-4 for a RBI and each scored a run. Gavin
Bulthuis went 1-3 for a RBI and Brock Bruntlett was credited for a RBI. Braydon
VanderBeek went 1-3 and he scored a run, Matt Hemmingson and Hunter
Severson both scored a run.
The Royals starting pitcher was Matt Quinlan, he threw seven innings, he gave up
seven hits, seven runs, eight walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense
was led by Kirk Yourczek, Sean Schmidtbaur, Jaden Albright and Dominic
Marshall all went 1-3.
PIERZ PIONEERS 15 ROYALTON ROYALS 3
The Pioneers out hit the Royals twenty to three, including eight doubles and a
triple. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Preston Lochner, he threw five innings
to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded one strikeout
and Jackson Thielen closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one
strikeout.
The Pioneers offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 3-4 with three doubles
for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Grady Young went 3-5 for two RBIs and
he scored a run and Connor Hennessy went 2-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he
scored two runs. Evan Kraska went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, a
stolen base and he scored one run and Tyler Fischer went 1-1 with a double for a
RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 1-2 with a double for a RBI,
a walk and he scored three runs and Bo Woitalla went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and
he scored two runs. Sawyer Lochner went 4-5 with a triple, he had a stolen base
and he scored four runs. Brecken Andres went 1-5 with a double for a RBI, Danny
Litke went 2-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and
Jackson Hardy went 1-4.
The Royals starting pitcher was Matt Quinlan, he threw two innings, he gave up
nine hits, six runs and one walk. Trace Ratke threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten
hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout and Kane Neisen threw
2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit. The Royals offense was led by Ryan Swenson
was credited for a RBI and Sean Schmidtbauer was also credited for a RBI. Kirk
Yourczek went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Reagan Elliot
had a sacrifice for RBI. Gannon Petron went 1-2 and he scored a run, Keaton
Nelson went 1-3 and Jake Albright scored a run.
ROCORI SPARTANS 24 BECKER BULLDOGS 13
The Spartans were out hit seventeen to fifteen, including a three doubles. Their
starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave
up eight hit, nine runs, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
Mateo Ruiz threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, and four runs.
The Spartan offense was led by Nolan VanLoy went 4-6 with two doubles for five
RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Caleb Maddox went 2-6 for three
RBIs and he scored two runs and Cal Heying went 3-5 for two RBIs, a walk, two
stolen bases and he scored five runs. Cooper Notch went 1-3 with a double for
three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs. Noah
Olmscheid went 1-2 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three
runs. Blake Kelly went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two
runs. Reece Kalla went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two
runs. Zander Folkerts went 1-2 with two walks and he scored three runs and Max
Fredin had two walks.
The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Austin Rimmer, he threw one inning, he gave
up five hits, ten runs, and five walks. Isaac Guck threw two innings, he gave up
five hits, one run, six walks and he recorded a strikeouts. Jack Fischer threw 2
1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, a walk and he recorded one strikeout.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Cody Deters, he went 3-4 for three RBIs and he
scored two runs and Austin Rimmer went 5-5 for a RBI and he scored four runs.
Nathan Repke went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Isaac Guck went 2-4
for a RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Denne went 1-4 with a double for a RBI
and he scored a run and Riley Girard went 1-4 for a RBI. Jack Fisher went 2-3
with two walks and he scored three runs and Ethan Obermoller went 2-5 for a
RBI and he scored a run.
SARTELL SABRES 10 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUE JACKETS 6
The Sabres were out hit by the Blue Jackets ten to nine, they did collect a pair of
doubles. The Sabres starting pitcher was Emmitt Hemmesch, he threw five
innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded
three strikeouts. Nathan Gjemse threw two innings to close it out, he gave up
four hits, two runs one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Sjegura went 2-3 with a double for three
RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Miles Simonsen went 1-3 with a
double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-4 for two
RBIs and Brady Thompson went 1-1 with two walks, two stolen bases and he
scored three runs. Trevor Schlangen went 1-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he
scored two runs, Matt Schreiner went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and one stolen base
and Emmitt Hemmesch had two walks. Keaton Landowski went 2-4 for a RBI and
Jackson Knott and Nathan Gjemse both had a walk.
The Blue Jackets were led on offense by P. Coplan, he went 3-4 for a RBI, a
stolen base and he scored a run and M. Hubbard went 1-4 for a RBI. R. Lund
went 1-2 for a RBI and T. Westphal went 1-4 with two walks and he scored a run.
L. Solomonson went 1-2 with a double and he scored a run and B. Wotac went
1-2 and he scored a run. B. Bergloff went 1-2 , G. Oliver went 1-4 and he scored a
run, L Schreiner scored a run and B. Otier had a walk.
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 9 ACGC FALCONS 6
The Eagles were out hit by the Falcons, twelve to six, they did collect a home run
and a double. John Weiss threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one
walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Gabe Schmitt threw two innings, he gave
up five hits, two runs, and one walk. Blake Glenz threw one inning, he gave up
four hits and three runs.
The Eagles offense was led by Blake Glenz, he went 2-4 with a home run and a
double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jacob Caron was credited for two
RBIs, he had walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Maile went 1-4 for
two RBIs and Matt Heuring was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he
scored two runs. Jack Portner went 1-2 and he scored a run,Brayden Becker
went 1-3 with two stolen bases and he scored run, Torii Berg was hit twice by a
pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Bryce Neiman had a
walk and he scored a run.
The Falcons starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he
gave up four hits, nine runs, three walks and he recored eleven strikeouts and
Jaciel Cardenas threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits.
The Falcons offense was led by Jaciel Cardenas went 3-4 for two RBIs and Brody
Straumann went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Saue
went 3-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brayden
Johnson went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Rowan Molinaro went 1-3 with a
walk and he scored a run and Regan Elton went 1-3 with a walk and he scored
two runs. Gage Degner and Brayden Schroeder both went 1-4.