HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

SATURDAY MAY 2ND/MONDAY MAY 4

SPECTRUM STING 9 FOLEY FALCONS 4

The Sting out hit the Falcons nine to six, including one double. Their

started pitcher was Levi Sims, he threw six innings to earn the win.

He gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Ian Shopek threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks

and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stings offense was led by T. Ambrose went 2-4 with a double for

three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a

run and Caleb Callander went 2-2 for RBI, two walks and he scored a

run. Isaac Shopek went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler

Simonovich went 1-3 for a RBI and a walk. Owen Carlson went 1-3

with a walk, four stolen bases and he scored a run and Levi Sims

went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Aiden Veisor went

1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Josh Jesse was a credited for a

RBI and Nick Jesse had a walk and he scored two runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Van Murphy, he threw three innings,

he gave up four hits, four runs, four runs and he recorded three

strikeouts. Don Damon threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three

runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. C. Brennan threw two

innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jared Robinson, he went 2-3 for two

RBIs and a stolen base and Van Murphy went 1-3 with a double, a

walk and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski went 2-4 with a stolen base,

Teddy Rasmussen went 1-2 with a triple and he scored a run and

Brady Kipka scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 PROVIDENCE ACADEMY LIONS 1

The Crusaders out hit the Lions six to one, including one double and a sacrifice

fly. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw seven innings to earn the

win. He gave up one hit, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Owen Fradette he went 2-3 for a RBI and

Charlie Dolan was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Sam Oliver went 2-3 and

he scored a run and Nolan Bigaouette had sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a

stolen base. Ryan Liebranz and Henry Schloe both went 1-4 and each scored a

run and Henry had a stolen base and Jacob Oliver went 1-3 with a double and he

was hit by a pitch.

The Lions starting pitcher was Josh Wilson, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up

six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts and Logan Foster

threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. The Lions offense was led by

Logan Foster, he went 1-3, M. Thoma had two walks, Josh Wilson, JJ Rooney and

Nick Corbett all had a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 SPECTRUM STING 1

The Falcons defeated the Sting in the second game of their double hitter, they

out hit the Sting twelve to eight. The starting pitcher was Jake Drexter threw a

complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits,

one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Van Murphy went 4-5 with a double for two RBIs,

a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Gapinski went 1-4 for two RBIs, he

was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Messiah Visner went 1-3 with a double for

two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brody Kipka went 1-3 for two RBIs and he

had a walk and Teddy Rasmussen went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two

runs. Jaren Robinson went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he

scored two runs. Jake Drexter went 1-4 with a double, Ben Larson went 1-1 with

a double and he scored a run, Van Wheeler and Owen Bemis both scored a run.

The Sting starting pitcher was Aiden Nelson, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up

four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Four pitchers

combined to throw 3 2/3 innings, they gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks

and they recorded three strikeouts.

The Sting offense was led y Levi Sims, he went 3-3 for a RBI and Tony Ambrose

went 3-3. Owen Carlson went 1-3 and he scored a run and Isaac Shopek went

1-2.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

The Bulldogs out hit the Royals seven to four and they took advantage of eight

walks. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw a complete

game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks and he recorded eleven

strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Derek Mergen, he went 1-3 for two RBIs and he

scored a run and Eric Paulson went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Reed

Johnson and Esau Nelson both went 1-4 for a RBI and each scored a run. Gavin

Bulthuis went 1-3 for a RBI and Brock Bruntlett was credited for a RBI. Braydon

VanderBeek went 1-3 and he scored a run, Matt Hemmingson and Hunter

Severson both scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Matt Quinlan, he threw seven innings, he gave up

seven hits, seven runs, eight walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense

was led by Kirk Yourczek, Sean Schmidtbaur, Jaden Albright and Dominic

Marshall all went 1-3.

PIERZ PIONEERS 15 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Pioneers out hit the Royals twenty to three, including eight doubles and a

triple. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Preston Lochner, he threw five innings

to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded one strikeout

and Jackson Thielen closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one

strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 3-4 with three doubles

for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Grady Young went 3-5 for two RBIs and

he scored a run and Connor Hennessy went 2-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he

scored two runs. Evan Kraska went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, a

stolen base and he scored one run and Tyler Fischer went 1-1 with a double for a

RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 1-2 with a double for a RBI,

a walk and he scored three runs and Bo Woitalla went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and

he scored two runs. Sawyer Lochner went 4-5 with a triple, he had a stolen base

and he scored four runs. Brecken Andres went 1-5 with a double for a RBI, Danny

Litke went 2-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and

Jackson Hardy went 1-4.

The Royals starting pitcher was Matt Quinlan, he threw two innings, he gave up

nine hits, six runs and one walk. Trace Ratke threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten

hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout and Kane Neisen threw

2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit. The Royals offense was led by Ryan Swenson

was credited for a RBI and Sean Schmidtbauer was also credited for a RBI. Kirk

Yourczek went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Reagan Elliot

had a sacrifice for RBI. Gannon Petron went 1-2 and he scored a run, Keaton

Nelson went 1-3 and Jake Albright scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 24 BECKER BULLDOGS 13

The Spartans were out hit seventeen to fifteen, including a three doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave

up eight hit, nine runs, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Mateo Ruiz threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, and four runs.

The Spartan offense was led by Nolan VanLoy went 4-6 with two doubles for five

RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Caleb Maddox went 2-6 for three

RBIs and he scored two runs and Cal Heying went 3-5 for two RBIs, a walk, two

stolen bases and he scored five runs. Cooper Notch went 1-3 with a double for

three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs. Noah

Olmscheid went 1-2 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three

runs. Blake Kelly went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two

runs. Reece Kalla went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two

runs. Zander Folkerts went 1-2 with two walks and he scored three runs and Max

Fredin had two walks.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Austin Rimmer, he threw one inning, he gave

up five hits, ten runs, and five walks. Isaac Guck threw two innings, he gave up

five hits, one run, six walks and he recorded a strikeouts. Jack Fischer threw 2

1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, a walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cody Deters, he went 3-4 for three RBIs and he

scored two runs and Austin Rimmer went 5-5 for a RBI and he scored four runs.

Nathan Repke went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Isaac Guck went 2-4

for a RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Denne went 1-4 with a double for a RBI

and he scored a run and Riley Girard went 1-4 for a RBI. Jack Fisher went 2-3

with two walks and he scored three runs and Ethan Obermoller went 2-5 for a

RBI and he scored a run.

SARTELL SABRES 10 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUE JACKETS 6

The Sabres were out hit by the Blue Jackets ten to nine, they did collect a pair of

doubles. The Sabres starting pitcher was Emmitt Hemmesch, he threw five

innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded

three strikeouts. Nathan Gjemse threw two innings to close it out, he gave up

four hits, two runs one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Sjegura went 2-3 with a double for three

RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Miles Simonsen went 1-3 with a

double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-4 for two

RBIs and Brady Thompson went 1-1 with two walks, two stolen bases and he

scored three runs. Trevor Schlangen went 1-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he

scored two runs, Matt Schreiner went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and one stolen base

and Emmitt Hemmesch had two walks. Keaton Landowski went 2-4 for a RBI and

Jackson Knott and Nathan Gjemse both had a walk.

The Blue Jackets were led on offense by P. Coplan, he went 3-4 for a RBI, a

stolen base and he scored a run and M. Hubbard went 1-4 for a RBI. R. Lund

went 1-2 for a RBI and T. Westphal went 1-4 with two walks and he scored a run.

L. Solomonson went 1-2 with a double and he scored a run and B. Wotac went

1-2 and he scored a run. B. Bergloff went 1-2 , G. Oliver went 1-4 and he scored a

run, L Schreiner scored a run and B. Otier had a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 9 ACGC FALCONS 6

The Eagles were out hit by the Falcons, twelve to six, they did collect a home run

and a double. John Weiss threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one

walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Gabe Schmitt threw two innings, he gave

up five hits, two runs, and one walk. Blake Glenz threw one inning, he gave up

four hits and three runs.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Glenz, he went 2-4 with a home run and a

double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jacob Caron was credited for two

RBIs, he had walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Maile went 1-4 for

two RBIs and Matt Heuring was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he

scored two runs. Jack Portner went 1-2 and he scored a run,Brayden Becker

went 1-3 with two stolen bases and he scored run, Torii Berg was hit twice by a

pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Bryce Neiman had a

walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he

gave up four hits, nine runs, three walks and he recored eleven strikeouts and

Jaciel Cardenas threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaciel Cardenas went 3-4 for two RBIs and Brody

Straumann went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Saue

went 3-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brayden

Johnson went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Rowan Molinaro went 1-3 with a

walk and he scored a run and Regan Elton went 1-3 with a walk and he scored

two runs. Gage Degner and Brayden Schroeder both went 1-4.