TOWN BALL ROUND UP

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6 COLD SPING ROCKIES 1

The Pirates were out hit by the Rockies, seven to five, including a

double and a sacrifice fly. Griffin Bjerke started on the mound for the

Pirates, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he

recorded four strikeouts. Bennet Evans threw three innings, he gave

up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Spencer

Eisenbraun threw one inning and Sam Oehrlien threw one inning, he

gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Griffin Bjerke went 2-4 with a double

for a RBI and Sam Oehrlein went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen

base and he scored a run. Reed Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI

and he had a walk and Drew Taugen went 1-4 and he scored a run.

Luke Johnson went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs, Eric

Paulson had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Spencer

Eisenbraun had a walk and Grady Fuchs scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw three

innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded

three strikeouts. Brady Linn threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit,

two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. David Jonas

threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-4 and Cole

Fuchs went 2-4. Brady Linn went 2-3 and he scored a run, Brady

Leverington went 1-3, David Jonas and Jordan Neu both had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 13 REGAL EAGLES 6

The Saints out hit the Eagles seventeen to eight, including four doubles, the

Saints starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw five innings, he gave up four

runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Dingman threw three

innings, he gave up up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Tate Dekok threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Saints offense was led by Luke Dingman went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs

and Casey Lenertz went 1-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a

run. Jackson Peter went 4-6 had two doubles for two RBIs, a stolen base and he

scored a run. Peyton Winter went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he

scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two

runs and Blaine Fischer went 2-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Will Vanbeck

went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Walz was credited for a RBI.

Derek Wiener went 2-2 with three walks, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw three innings, he gave

up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw two

innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Nathan

Meyer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he

recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Kemen threw one inning, he gave up five hits,

seven runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Josh Beier went 1-4 with a home run for four RBIs, and

Bennett Schultz went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Nathan

Meyer was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had three walks and he

scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 2-5 and he scored a run and Aidan Andresen

went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run. Gabe Rohman

went 2-3 with two walks and he scored a run, Derek Dengerud had two walks and

he scored a run and Tyler Kemen had two walks.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 18 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 8

The River Cats out hit the Gussies thirteen to nine, including a home run, and two

sacrifice flys. Andy Nefs started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw two

innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake

Carper threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he

recorded two strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one

hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan McCallum

threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel went 1-3 with a home run

and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Zeus

Schlegel went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three

runs. Bryan McCallum went 3-4 for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Kaden

Haselius went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Nick Proshek went

1-3 for three RBIs. Jake Carper was credited for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch,

he had four walks and he scored a run. Will Krenz went 2-2, he was hit by a pitch,

had a walk and he scored two runs and Luke Wellle went 1-4 with a walk, a stolen

base and a run. Josh Topio, went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Adam

Smith went 1-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Andy Nefs had a walk and he

scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Paul Meyer, he threw two innings, he gave up

five hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sean Kenning

threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks. Zach Meyer

threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he had a

strikeout. Tanner Toenges threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and

one walk.

The Gussies offense was led by Zach Meyer, he went 1-5 for two RBIs, a stolen

base and he scored a run and A. Voight went 2-4 for a RBI. Paul Meyer went 2-3

with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Toenjes went 1-3 and

he was hit by a pitch. Sean Kenning went 1-4, Truman Toenges was hit by a pitch,

he had a walk and he scored a run, M. Schafer had a walk and he scored a run

and Aaron Fruth scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 2

The Saints and Titans each collected eight hits, including two doubles, their

starting pitcher was Rolando Ramos, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits,

two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Connor Breth threw two innings,

he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Peter

Schumer threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two

strikeouts and Tanner Tomsek threw one inning to close it out, he issued one

walk.

The Saints offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 2-4 with a double for two

RBIs and Will Ethen went 2-3 with a double for a RBI. Tanner Reis went 2-4 for

two RBIs and he scored two runs and Nathan Psyck went 2-4 for a RBI and he

scored two runs. Jake Ethen had a walk and he scored a run, Rolando Ramos

had a walk, Tyler Huls was hit by a pitch, Jake Ethan had a walk and he scored a

run and Brandon Dickmann scored a run.

The Titans starting pitcher was Jack Miller, he threw four innings, he gave up two

hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Their offense was led

by Kayden Thieschafer went 2-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Rousslange

went 1-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp went 1-5 with

a double and Andrew Primus went 1-4 for a RBI. Shane Trottles went 1-3 with a

walk, Eli Warring went 1-5. Kayden Thieschafer went 2-4 and he scored two runs,

Isaac Roelike went 1-4 and Jack Miller had two walks.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8

The Chargers were out hit by the Silverstreaks, ten to nine, Their starting pitcher

was Anthony Reverman, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs

and five walks. Ben Welle threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three

walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings,

he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Reagan Nelson went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk

and he scored two runs and Jamie Torres went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Daniel Spanier went 1-1 for

two RBIs and he had three walks and Eric Terres went 2-5 and he scored two

runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored

two runs and Dylan Gertken had a walk and a stolen base. Ethan Meyer went 1-4

and he scored two runs and Owen Meyer went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a

run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Will Funk, he threw six innings, he gave up

eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caden Sand

threw three innings, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he recorded five

strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-4 with a home run

and a double for a RBI and he had two walks and Ian Funk went 2-4 for two RBIs,

a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Funk went 2-4 for a RBI, he was

hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Luke Funk went 1-4 with a walk and

he scored a run.Ty Reller went 2-4 with two walks and he scored a run and Ethan

Funk went 1-3 with two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Holm

was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs, Logan Funk two walks and

he scored two runs and Zach Birr had a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 AVON LAKERS 8

The Steves out hit the Lakers eleven to eight, including three home runs and

three doubles. The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw three

innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three

strikeouts. Matt Young threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two

walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2-5 with two home runs

for five RBIs and Matt Meyer went 3-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs,

a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Fuecker went 3-5 with a double for a RBI

and he scored two runs and Carter Kent went 1-3 with a double, two walks and

he scored three runs and Joe Tuholsky was credited for a RBI. Matt Young went

1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Landon Lunser went 1-3 with a walk and he

scored two runs, and Reid Lunser was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw one inning, he gave up

three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Elliot Burnett threw five innings,

he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reece

Gregory threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Reece Gregory went 3-4, with a double for two

RBIs and Elian Mezquita went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs. Caleb Curry went

1-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Jensen went 3-5 and

he scored two runs. Elliot Burnett was credited for a RBI, he had one walk and he

scored one run, Nick Merdan was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Abe

Kalthoff had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus had a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 7 PIERZ LAKERS 6

The Skis out hit the Lakers eight to six, including two home runs and a sacrifice

fly. Joey Welinski started one the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three

hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn

threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one

strikeout. Dusty Parker threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he had

a strikeout and Beau Thoma threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 3-3 with a home run and a

sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Beau

Thoma went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and

Joey Welinski went 2-5 for a RBI. Dusty Parker went 1-4 for a RBI and he was hit

by a pitch and Collin Eckman was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

Riley Czech went 1-4 and he scored a run, Jake Kapphahn was hit by a pitch and

he had a walk, and Hunter Filippi had a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau, he threw two innings, he

gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw

two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Chase

Becker threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded

four strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs

and he recorded four strikeouts. David Kroger threw one inning, he gave up

three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Preston Rocheleau, he went 3-4 with a double for

two RBIs and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla went 1-4 with a double for two

RBIs. Chase Becker went 1-5 for a RBI and Brady Petron was credited for a RBI

and he was hit by a pitch. Kamden Happke went 1-3 and he scored two runs,

Kolton Happke was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ryan Diers and Ryan

Chmielewski both had a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

The Lakers out hit the Hawks nine to two, including three doubles and a sacrifice

fly. Mitch Wieneke was their starting pitcher, he threw two innings, he gave up a

hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 24 threw two innings

and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw one inning, he issued

one walk and Adam Braun threw one inning, he gave up three runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Rudy Notch, he went 1-2 with a double, for two

RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

Justin Kunkel went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he

scored two runs. Nick Schmidt went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run

and Andrew Schmidt went 1-1 for two RBIs and a walk. Max Fuchs went 1-2 with

a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Devin

Waldorf went 1-3 for with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he

scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored

a run and Justin Kunkel was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Austin

Lenzmeier had a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Tyson Sanderson, he threw 2/3 of an inning he gave up three hits, eight runs and three walks. Owen Nystedt threw 2 2/3 innings,

he gave up one hit and three runs. Riley Geislinger threw three innings, he gave

up five hits, four runs, and one walk.

The Hawks offense was led by Carter Scheeler went 1-4 for a RBI and Riley

Geislinger was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Tyson Sanderson was hit by

a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs and Matt Torborg went 1-4 and he

scored a run. Matt Unterberger had two walks and he scored a run, Mitch

Lipinski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Teagan VanLith scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Brewers out hit the Gussies eleven to three, including two doubles. JT

Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the

win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake

Salinger threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded five

strikeouts. Reed Pfannesntein threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he

recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Tyler Stang went 2-4 with a double for three

RBIS and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt went 1-2 for a RBI and he scored a

run and JT Harren had a double for a RBI. Ethyn Fruth went 1-5, Derrik Orth went

1-4 and Jake Stalboerger went 1-4 and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-3,

he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, he threw five innings, he gave

up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw three

innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Paul Meyer, he went 1-4 with a double, Aaron Voigt went

1-2 and Truman Toenjes had a walk.

St. WENDEL SAINTS 8 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3

The Saints and the Devils both had six hits, including a home run and one double

and they took advantage of seven walks. Nathan Psyck started on the mound for

the Saints, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he

recorded eleven strikeouts. Aiden Micholski closed it out with two innings of

relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann went 1-4 with a home run for

two RBIs. Austin Dickmann went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he had a

stolen base. Jake Ethan went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Peter Schumer was

credited for a RBI. Tyler Reis went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run

and Jake Worlie was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run. Logan

Harren was hit twice by a pitch, he had five stolen bases, two walks and he

scored three runs and Zach Cekalla went 1-4. Rolando Ramos went 1-2, he was

hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run.

The Devils starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw three innings, he gave

up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex

Guggisberg threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he

recorded two strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw two innings, he gave up three

hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 1-3 with a double for a

RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Konnor Wicklund went 2-4 for a RBI. William

Carlson went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Welle went 1-4 with a stolen

base and he scored a run. Alex Guggisberg went 1-4 with a stolen base and he

scored a run and Bryce Flanagan had a walk.

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Wildcats out hit the Lakers eight to seven, including a home run and a

double. The Wildcats starting pitcher wsa Jacob Mickelson, he threw six innings

to earn the win. He threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he

recorded eight strikeouts. Carson Luxemecig threw one inning, he gave up two

hits, one run, one walk and one strikeout. Cole Hentges threw two innings he

gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Wildcats offense was led by Jack Boeck, he went 2-3 with a home run, a

double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch.Shay Sanchez

went 2-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Edstron had a

sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Shay Sanchez went 3-5 with a

walk and he scored two runs and Nick Pittman was credited for a RBI and he had

a walk. Jeremy Knutson went 1-4 with a walk, Josh Weinzel was hit twice by a

pitch, had a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Mickelson had a walk and he

scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher we John Brew, he threw two innings, he gave up two

hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw four innings, he

gave up three hits, five runs, two walk and he recored four strikeouts. Caleb

Leintz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he

recorded three strikeouts. Quentin Dukowitz threw one inning, he issued one

walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz went 2-4 with a home run for two

RBIs and Brett Knutson went 2-4. John Brew went 1-3 with a walk and he scored

two runs and Brock Brown was credited for a RBI. No. 5 went 1-3 with a double

and No. 22 had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS

4

The Lumberjacks were out hit by the Billy Goats, ten to eight, they did collect a

big home run. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw

three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Mike Moulzalf threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and

he had a strikeout. Drew Beier closed it out to earn the win, he gave up a walk

and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Joe Zwicki, he went 2-4 with a home run for

two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Beier went 2-4 with a walk and a stolen

base and Trey Emmerich went 2-4 and he scored a run. Alec Dietl went 1-4 and

he scored a run and Charles Hackett was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a

RBI. Sam Keeler went 1-4 and Hunter Hamers was credited for a RBI and he had

a walk. Alex Foss had two walks and he scored a run and Wyatt Zwicki had a

walk.

The Billy Goats starting pitcher was B. Tautges, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Tautges

threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded four strikeouts. P.

Herman threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he

recorded a strikeout. Ben Thoma threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 2-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Ben Thoma went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run

and Andrew Rueckert went 2-4 with a double for a RBI. Matt Tautges went 2-4

with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Lane Girtz went 1-4, he was

hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Susa went 1-3 with a

walk and Matt Kummet had two walks and he scored a run.

OGILVIE ORIOLES 10 BECKER BANDITS 2

The Orioles out hit the Bandits eight to seven, including one home

run and a double. The starting pitcher was Will Peterson, he threw

eight innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, a walk and he

recorded three strikeouts. Deegan Birkaker closed it out with one

inning of relief.

The Orioles offense was led by I. Reed, he went 3-5 with a home run

and a double for five RBIs. Sam Bandow went 1-2 for a RBI and Dylan

Hogan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Peters went 1-3 for a RBI, a

walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Peters went 3-4, he was hit by a

pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs and Will Peterson had a

walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Daniel Miller had two

walks and he scored a run, Landon Halvorson had a walk and he

scored a run and Caleb Felde had a stolen base and a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11 FARMING FLAMES 0

The Martins out hit the Flames eight to four, including four doubles and a

sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Brady Goebel, he threw two innings, he

gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen

threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Scott Lieser threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout

to earn the win. Alex Bauman threw one inning to close it out, he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Alex Bauman went 2-4 with a double for two

RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel went 2-3 with a double and a

sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 with a

double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 1-3 with a double for a

RBI, a walk and he scored run and Zach Arceneau was credited for a RBI. Bryan

Schlangen went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Tate

Winter had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-1

with a sacrifice bunt, two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs and

Avery Schmitz scored a run. Tanner Arceneau was credited for a RBI, had a

walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Cameron Miller, he threw three innings, he gave

up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Einyck

threw one inning, he gave up two runs and three walks. Owen Sunderman threw

two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks. Isaac Nett threw one

inning, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Flames offense was led by Will Mergen, Carson Holthaus and Ethan Navratil

all went 1-3. Cameron Miller went 1-2, Drew Crumlet, Owen Sunderman and

Brayden Einyck all had a walk.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS

5

The Grovers out hit the Rangers eight to five, including three doubles and they

took advantage of seven walks. Jordan Klaphake threw five innings, he gave up

five hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw four

innings, he gave u two hits, one run and one walk.

The Grovers offense was led by Tyler Nathe, he went 3-6 with a double for three

RBIs and Carson Theiler went 2-5 with a double for three RBIs. Riley Elfering

went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Jordan Klaphake went

1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Josh Olmscheid had three walks and

he scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid scored a run. Tyler Lehman had two walks,

two stolen bases and he scored a run, Tyler Hoffman had a walk, a stolen base

and he scored a run and Nolan Fleischacker had a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz, he threw four innings, he

gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks. Derek Mergen threw one inning, he

gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Matt Hemingson threw two innings,

he gave up three hits, five runs and five walks and Nick Utsch threw two innings,

he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers was led by Dawson Hemmesch went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and

Jordan Schleper went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek

went 2-4 and he scored two runs and Matt Hemingson went 1-4 and he scored a

run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS

2

The Royals out hit the Lakers fifteen to six, including a pair of doubles. The

starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw five innings to earn the win. He

gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Boos

threw four innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Caleb Maddox, he went 5-6 with a home run for

five RBIs, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-5

with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Cole Schmitz went 3-6

for a RBI. Easton Rossman went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jack

Boos went 1-4 for a RBI. Andrew Hadley went 1-5 with a double and he scored

two runs and Cooper Notch went 1-5 and he scored a run. Kyle Budde and Brody

Philahaum both went 1-5 and both scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw three innings, he gave

up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt

threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six

strikeouts. Noah Olmscheid threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs

and two walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Owen

Brick went 1-3 for a RBI. Trent Wendlandt went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a

stolen base and he scored a run, Layton Fuchs went 1-5 and Sam Hopfer scored

a run.

GREENWALD CUBS 15 ELROSA SAINTS 12

The Cubs were out hit by the Saints, eleven to ten, they did collect two doubles.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Max Welhlage, he threw five innings, he gave up

five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw 2

1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Tyler Thomes threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a

strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Aiden Hopfer, he went 2-4 for three RBIs and he

scored two runs and Ethan Ettel went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs and he

scored a run. Brett Engelmeyer went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored three runs

and Gabe Schwieters went 1-6 with double for two RBIs and he scored a run.

Max Wehlage went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Connor Anderson,

went 1-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Kagen Stueve went 2-4 and he

scored two runs, Braydon Dobmeier went 1-4 and he scored two runs and Brady

Lenarz scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Wyatt Steffensen, he threw 2/3 innings, he

gave up five hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Will VanBeck

threw 5 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, three runs, threw walks and he recorded

ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Blaine Fischer, he went 2-5 with two doubles for four

RBIs and Jackson Peter went 3-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a

run. Aiden Mueller went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Will VanBeck went 1-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Peyton Winter went 2-3,

he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and

Casey Lenarz went 1-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Cameron Loe was

credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Derek Wiener

and Jacob Walz both scored a run