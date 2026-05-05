Elrosa Saints Showcase Powerful Offense Against Regal Eagles
TOWN BALL ROUND UP
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6 COLD SPING ROCKIES 1
The Pirates were out hit by the Rockies, seven to five, including a
double and a sacrifice fly. Griffin Bjerke started on the mound for the
Pirates, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he
recorded four strikeouts. Bennet Evans threw three innings, he gave
up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Spencer
Eisenbraun threw one inning and Sam Oehrlien threw one inning, he
gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Pirates offense was led by Griffin Bjerke went 2-4 with a double
for a RBI and Sam Oehrlein went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen
base and he scored a run. Reed Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI
and he had a walk and Drew Taugen went 1-4 and he scored a run.
Luke Johnson went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs, Eric
Paulson had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Spencer
Eisenbraun had a walk and Grady Fuchs scored a run.
The Rockies starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw three
innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded
three strikeouts. Brady Linn threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit,
two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. David Jonas
threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Rockies offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-4 and Cole
Fuchs went 2-4. Brady Linn went 2-3 and he scored a run, Brady
Leverington went 1-3, David Jonas and Jordan Neu both had a walk.
ELROSA SAINTS 13 REGAL EAGLES 6
The Saints out hit the Eagles seventeen to eight, including four doubles, the
Saints starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw five innings, he gave up four
runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Dingman threw three
innings, he gave up up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.
Tate Dekok threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two walks.
The Saints offense was led by Luke Dingman went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs
and Casey Lenertz went 1-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a
run. Jackson Peter went 4-6 had two doubles for two RBIs, a stolen base and he
scored a run. Peyton Winter went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he
scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two
runs and Blaine Fischer went 2-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Will Vanbeck
went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Walz was credited for a RBI.
Derek Wiener went 2-2 with three walks, a stolen base and he scored a run.
The Eagles starting pitcher was Gabe Rohman, he threw three innings, he gave
up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw two
innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Nathan
Meyer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he
recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Kemen threw one inning, he gave up five hits,
seven runs and two walks.
Their offense was led by Josh Beier went 1-4 with a home run for four RBIs, and
Bennett Schultz went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Nathan
Meyer was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had three walks and he
scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 2-5 and he scored a run and Aidan Andresen
went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run. Gabe Rohman
went 2-3 with two walks and he scored a run, Derek Dengerud had two walks and
he scored a run and Tyler Kemen had two walks.
CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 18 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 8
The River Cats out hit the Gussies thirteen to nine, including a home run, and two
sacrifice flys. Andy Nefs started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw two
innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake
Carper threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he
recorded two strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one
hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan McCallum
threw one inning, he gave up one hit.
The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel went 1-3 with a home run
and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Zeus
Schlegel went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three
runs. Bryan McCallum went 3-4 for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Kaden
Haselius went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Nick Proshek went
1-3 for three RBIs. Jake Carper was credited for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch,
he had four walks and he scored a run. Will Krenz went 2-2, he was hit by a pitch,
had a walk and he scored two runs and Luke Wellle went 1-4 with a walk, a stolen
base and a run. Josh Topio, went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Adam
Smith went 1-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Andy Nefs had a walk and he
scored a run.
The Gussies starting pitcher was Paul Meyer, he threw two innings, he gave up
five hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sean Kenning
threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks. Zach Meyer
threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he had a
strikeout. Tanner Toenges threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and
one walk.
The Gussies offense was led by Zach Meyer, he went 1-5 for two RBIs, a stolen
base and he scored a run and A. Voight went 2-4 for a RBI. Paul Meyer went 2-3
with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Toenjes went 1-3 and
he was hit by a pitch. Sean Kenning went 1-4, Truman Toenges was hit by a pitch,
he had a walk and he scored a run, M. Schafer had a walk and he scored a run
and Aaron Fruth scored a run.
ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 2
The Saints and Titans each collected eight hits, including two doubles, their
starting pitcher was Rolando Ramos, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits,
two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Connor Breth threw two innings,
he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Peter
Schumer threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two
strikeouts and Tanner Tomsek threw one inning to close it out, he issued one
walk.
The Saints offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 2-4 with a double for two
RBIs and Will Ethen went 2-3 with a double for a RBI. Tanner Reis went 2-4 for
two RBIs and he scored two runs and Nathan Psyck went 2-4 for a RBI and he
scored two runs. Jake Ethen had a walk and he scored a run, Rolando Ramos
had a walk, Tyler Huls was hit by a pitch, Jake Ethan had a walk and he scored a
run and Brandon Dickmann scored a run.
The Titans starting pitcher was Jack Miller, he threw four innings, he gave up two
hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Their offense was led
by Kayden Thieschafer went 2-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Rousslange
went 1-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp went 1-5 with
a double and Andrew Primus went 1-4 for a RBI. Shane Trottles went 1-3 with a
walk, Eli Warring went 1-5. Kayden Thieschafer went 2-4 and he scored two runs,
Isaac Roelike went 1-4 and Jack Miller had two walks.
SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8
The Chargers were out hit by the Silverstreaks, ten to nine, Their starting pitcher
was Anthony Reverman, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs
and five walks. Ben Welle threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three
walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings,
he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Chargers offense was led by Reagan Nelson went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk
and he scored two runs and Jamie Torres went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two
RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Daniel Spanier went 1-1 for
two RBIs and he had three walks and Eric Terres went 2-5 and he scored two
runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored
two runs and Dylan Gertken had a walk and a stolen base. Ethan Meyer went 1-4
and he scored two runs and Owen Meyer went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a
run.
The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Will Funk, he threw six innings, he gave up
eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caden Sand
threw three innings, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he recorded five
strikeouts.
The Silverstreaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-4 with a home run
and a double for a RBI and he had two walks and Ian Funk went 2-4 for two RBIs,
a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Funk went 2-4 for a RBI, he was
hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Luke Funk went 1-4 with a walk and
he scored a run.Ty Reller went 2-4 with two walks and he scored a run and Ethan
Funk went 1-3 with two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Holm
was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs, Logan Funk two walks and
he scored two runs and Zach Birr had a walk.
ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 AVON LAKERS 8
The Steves out hit the Lakers eleven to eight, including three home runs and
three doubles. The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw three
innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three
strikeouts. Matt Young threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two
walks and he recorded six strikeouts.
The Steves offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2-5 with two home runs
for five RBIs and Matt Meyer went 3-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs,
a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Fuecker went 3-5 with a double for a RBI
and he scored two runs and Carter Kent went 1-3 with a double, two walks and
he scored three runs and Joe Tuholsky was credited for a RBI. Matt Young went
1-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Landon Lunser went 1-3 with a walk and he
scored two runs, and Reid Lunser was hit by a pitch.
The Lakers starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw one inning, he gave up
three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Elliot Burnett threw five innings,
he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reece
Gregory threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Lakers offense was led by Reece Gregory went 3-4, with a double for two
RBIs and Elian Mezquita went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs. Caleb Curry went
1-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Jensen went 3-5 and
he scored two runs. Elliot Burnett was credited for a RBI, he had one walk and he
scored one run, Nick Merdan was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Abe
Kalthoff had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus had a walk.
SOBIESKI SKIS 7 PIERZ LAKERS 6
The Skis out hit the Lakers eight to six, including two home runs and a sacrifice
fly. Joey Welinski started one the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three
hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn
threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one
strikeout. Dusty Parker threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he had
a strikeout and Beau Thoma threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.
The Skis offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 3-3 with a home run and a
sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Beau
Thoma went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and
Joey Welinski went 2-5 for a RBI. Dusty Parker went 1-4 for a RBI and he was hit
by a pitch and Collin Eckman was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.
Riley Czech went 1-4 and he scored a run, Jake Kapphahn was hit by a pitch and
he had a walk, and Hunter Filippi had a walk and he scored a run.
The Lakers starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau, he threw two innings, he
gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw
two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Chase
Becker threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded
four strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs
and he recorded four strikeouts. David Kroger threw one inning, he gave up
three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Lakers offense was led by Preston Rocheleau, he went 3-4 with a double for
two RBIs and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla went 1-4 with a double for two
RBIs. Chase Becker went 1-5 for a RBI and Brady Petron was credited for a RBI
and he was hit by a pitch. Kamden Happke went 1-3 and he scored two runs,
Kolton Happke was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ryan Diers and Ryan
Chmielewski both had a walk.
PEARL LAKE LAKERS 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4
The Lakers out hit the Hawks nine to two, including three doubles and a sacrifice
fly. Mitch Wieneke was their starting pitcher, he threw two innings, he gave up a
hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 24 threw two innings
and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw one inning, he issued
one walk and Adam Braun threw one inning, he gave up three runs.
The Lakers offense was led by Rudy Notch, he went 1-2 with a double, for two
RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.
Justin Kunkel went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he
scored two runs. Nick Schmidt went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run
and Andrew Schmidt went 1-1 for two RBIs and a walk. Max Fuchs went 1-2 with
a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Devin
Waldorf went 1-3 for with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he
scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored
a run and Justin Kunkel was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Austin
Lenzmeier had a walk and he scored a run.
The Hawks starting pitcher was Tyson Sanderson, he threw 2/3 of an inning he gave up three hits, eight runs and three walks. Owen Nystedt threw 2 2/3 innings,
he gave up one hit and three runs. Riley Geislinger threw three innings, he gave
up five hits, four runs, and one walk.
The Hawks offense was led by Carter Scheeler went 1-4 for a RBI and Riley
Geislinger was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Tyson Sanderson was hit by
a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs and Matt Torborg went 1-4 and he
scored a run. Matt Unterberger had two walks and he scored a run, Mitch
Lipinski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Teagan VanLith scored a run.
LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0
The Brewers out hit the Gussies eleven to three, including two doubles. JT
Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the
win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake
Salinger threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded five
strikeouts. Reed Pfannesntein threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he
recorded three strikeouts.
The Brewers offense was led by Tyler Stang went 2-4 with a double for three
RBIS and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt went 1-2 for a RBI and he scored a
run and JT Harren had a double for a RBI. Ethyn Fruth went 1-5, Derrik Orth went
1-4 and Jake Stalboerger went 1-4 and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-3,
he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.
The Gussies starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, he threw five innings, he gave
up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw three
innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.
Their offense was led by Paul Meyer, he went 1-4 with a double, Aaron Voigt went
1-2 and Truman Toenjes had a walk.
St. WENDEL SAINTS 8 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3
The Saints and the Devils both had six hits, including a home run and one double
and they took advantage of seven walks. Nathan Psyck started on the mound for
the Saints, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he
recorded eleven strikeouts. Aiden Micholski closed it out with two innings of
relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann went 1-4 with a home run for
two RBIs. Austin Dickmann went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he had a
stolen base. Jake Ethan went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Peter Schumer was
credited for a RBI. Tyler Reis went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run
and Jake Worlie was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run. Logan
Harren was hit twice by a pitch, he had five stolen bases, two walks and he
scored three runs and Zach Cekalla went 1-4. Rolando Ramos went 1-2, he was
hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run.
The Devils starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw three innings, he gave
up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex
Guggisberg threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he
recorded two strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw two innings, he gave up three
hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Devils offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 1-3 with a double for a
RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Konnor Wicklund went 2-4 for a RBI. William
Carlson went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Welle went 1-4 with a stolen
base and he scored a run. Alex Guggisberg went 1-4 with a stolen base and he
scored a run and Bryce Flanagan had a walk.
CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3
The Wildcats out hit the Lakers eight to seven, including a home run and a
double. The Wildcats starting pitcher wsa Jacob Mickelson, he threw six innings
to earn the win. He threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he
recorded eight strikeouts. Carson Luxemecig threw one inning, he gave up two
hits, one run, one walk and one strikeout. Cole Hentges threw two innings he
gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.
The Wildcats offense was led by Jack Boeck, he went 2-3 with a home run, a
double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch.Shay Sanchez
went 2-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Edstron had a
sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Shay Sanchez went 3-5 with a
walk and he scored two runs and Nick Pittman was credited for a RBI and he had
a walk. Jeremy Knutson went 1-4 with a walk, Josh Weinzel was hit twice by a
pitch, had a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Mickelson had a walk and he
scored a run.
The Lakers starting pitcher we John Brew, he threw two innings, he gave up two
hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw four innings, he
gave up three hits, five runs, two walk and he recored four strikeouts. Caleb
Leintz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he
recorded three strikeouts. Quentin Dukowitz threw one inning, he issued one
walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz went 2-4 with a home run for two
RBIs and Brett Knutson went 2-4. John Brew went 1-3 with a walk and he scored
two runs and Brock Brown was credited for a RBI. No. 5 went 1-3 with a double
and No. 22 had a walk.
FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS
4
The Lumberjacks were out hit by the Billy Goats, ten to eight, they did collect a
big home run. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw
three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.
Mike Moulzalf threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and
he had a strikeout. Drew Beier closed it out to earn the win, he gave up a walk
and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Lumberjacks offense was led by Joe Zwicki, he went 2-4 with a home run for
two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Beier went 2-4 with a walk and a stolen
base and Trey Emmerich went 2-4 and he scored a run. Alec Dietl went 1-4 and
he scored a run and Charles Hackett was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a
RBI. Sam Keeler went 1-4 and Hunter Hamers was credited for a RBI and he had
a walk. Alex Foss had two walks and he scored a run and Wyatt Zwicki had a
walk.
The Billy Goats starting pitcher was B. Tautges, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Tautges
threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded four strikeouts. P.
Herman threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he
recorded a strikeout. Ben Thoma threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he
recorded two strikeouts.
The Billy Goats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 2-5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Ben Thoma went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run
and Andrew Rueckert went 2-4 with a double for a RBI. Matt Tautges went 2-4
with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Lane Girtz went 1-4, he was
hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Susa went 1-3 with a
walk and Matt Kummet had two walks and he scored a run.
OGILVIE ORIOLES 10 BECKER BANDITS 2
The Orioles out hit the Bandits eight to seven, including one home
run and a double. The starting pitcher was Will Peterson, he threw
eight innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, a walk and he
recorded three strikeouts. Deegan Birkaker closed it out with one
inning of relief.
The Orioles offense was led by I. Reed, he went 3-5 with a home run
and a double for five RBIs. Sam Bandow went 1-2 for a RBI and Dylan
Hogan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Peters went 1-3 for a RBI, a
walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Peters went 3-4, he was hit by a
pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs and Will Peterson had a
walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Daniel Miller had two
walks and he scored a run, Landon Halvorson had a walk and he
scored a run and Caleb Felde had a stolen base and a walk.
ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11 FARMING FLAMES 0
The Martins out hit the Flames eight to four, including four doubles and a
sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Brady Goebel, he threw two innings, he
gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen
threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.
Scott Lieser threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout
to earn the win. Alex Bauman threw one inning to close it out, he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Martins offense was led by Alex Bauman went 2-4 with a double for two
RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel went 2-3 with a double and a
sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 with a
double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 1-3 with a double for a
RBI, a walk and he scored run and Zach Arceneau was credited for a RBI. Bryan
Schlangen went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Tate
Winter had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-1
with a sacrifice bunt, two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs and
Avery Schmitz scored a run. Tanner Arceneau was credited for a RBI, had a
walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.
The Flames starting pitcher was Cameron Miller, he threw three innings, he gave
up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Einyck
threw one inning, he gave up two runs and three walks. Owen Sunderman threw
two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks. Isaac Nett threw one
inning, he gave up two hits and two runs.
The Flames offense was led by Will Mergen, Carson Holthaus and Ethan Navratil
all went 1-3. Cameron Miller went 1-2, Drew Crumlet, Owen Sunderman and
Brayden Einyck all had a walk.
MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS
5
The Grovers out hit the Rangers eight to five, including three doubles and they
took advantage of seven walks. Jordan Klaphake threw five innings, he gave up
five hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw four
innings, he gave u two hits, one run and one walk.
The Grovers offense was led by Tyler Nathe, he went 3-6 with a double for three
RBIs and Carson Theiler went 2-5 with a double for three RBIs. Riley Elfering
went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Jordan Klaphake went
1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Josh Olmscheid had three walks and
he scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid scored a run. Tyler Lehman had two walks,
two stolen bases and he scored a run, Tyler Hoffman had a walk, a stolen base
and he scored a run and Nolan Fleischacker had a walk and he scored a run.
The Rangers starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz, he threw four innings, he
gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks. Derek Mergen threw one inning, he
gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Matt Hemingson threw two innings,
he gave up three hits, five runs and five walks and Nick Utsch threw two innings,
he recorded two strikeouts.
The Rangers was led by Dawson Hemmesch went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and
Jordan Schleper went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek
went 2-4 and he scored two runs and Matt Hemingson went 1-4 and he scored a
run.
RICHMOND ROYALS 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS
2
The Royals out hit the Lakers fifteen to six, including a pair of doubles. The
starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw five innings to earn the win. He
gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Boos
threw four innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.
The Royals offense was led by Caleb Maddox, he went 5-6 with a home run for
five RBIs, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-5
with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Cole Schmitz went 3-6
for a RBI. Easton Rossman went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jack
Boos went 1-4 for a RBI. Andrew Hadley went 1-5 with a double and he scored
two runs and Cooper Notch went 1-5 and he scored a run. Kyle Budde and Brody
Philahaum both went 1-5 and both scored two runs.
The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw three innings, he gave
up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt
threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six
strikeouts. Noah Olmscheid threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs
and two walks.
The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Owen
Brick went 1-3 for a RBI. Trent Wendlandt went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a
stolen base and he scored a run, Layton Fuchs went 1-5 and Sam Hopfer scored
a run.
GREENWALD CUBS 15 ELROSA SAINTS 12
The Cubs were out hit by the Saints, eleven to ten, they did collect two doubles.
The Cubs starting pitcher was Max Welhlage, he threw five innings, he gave up
five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw 2
1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout.
Tyler Thomes threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a
strikeout.
The Cubs offense was led by Aiden Hopfer, he went 2-4 for three RBIs and he
scored two runs and Ethan Ettel went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs and he
scored a run. Brett Engelmeyer went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored three runs
and Gabe Schwieters went 1-6 with double for two RBIs and he scored a run.
Max Wehlage went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Connor Anderson,
went 1-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Kagen Stueve went 2-4 and he
scored two runs, Braydon Dobmeier went 1-4 and he scored two runs and Brady
Lenarz scored two runs.
The starting pitcher for the Saints was Wyatt Steffensen, he threw 2/3 innings, he
gave up five hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Will VanBeck
threw 5 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, three runs, threw walks and he recorded
ten strikeouts.
Their offense was led by Blaine Fischer, he went 2-5 with two doubles for four
RBIs and Jackson Peter went 3-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a
run. Aiden Mueller went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Will VanBeck went 1-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Peyton Winter went 2-3,
he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and
Casey Lenarz went 1-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Cameron Loe was
credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Derek Wiener
and Jacob Walz both scored a run