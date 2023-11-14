Witnesses Pull Two People from Vehicle in Fiery Crash

HOLMES CITY (WJON News) -- Several people stopped to help pull two elderly people from their vehicle as it started on fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Monday south of Alexandria.

Deputies got a call of a crash on County Road 4 after witnesses reported a vehicle left the road and struck a large pine tree.

Before emergency crews arrived on the scene, several individuals stopped to help and pulled both occupants from the vehicle as it had started on fire.

Ninety-two-year-old John Plusa and his wife 86-year-old Mary Plusa of rural Alexandria were taken to Alomere Hospital and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. The Sheriff's Office says both are in stable condition.

