With 2018 Draft Complete, Vikings Add Eight Players

The 2018 NFL Draft came to a close in Dallas this afternoon, with the Minnesota Vikings adding eight new players over the three day process. Meet the newest men to wear the purple & gold.

Round 1, Overall 30: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida Round 2, Overall 62: Brian O’Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

Brian O’Neill, OT, Pittsburgh Round 4, Overall 102: Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State

Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State Round 5, Overall 157: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan Round 5, Overall 167: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn Round 6, Overall 213: Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State

Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State Round 6, Overall 218: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane

Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane Round 7, Overall 225: Devante Downs, LB, California-Berkeley

New York Post sports writer Mark Cannizzaro graded the 2018 draft for each team, giving the Vikings a 'B' and adding,

The top pick, UCF Mike Hughes, is a physical and speedy corner who has a chance to be a star in the Minnesota defensive backfield. Pittsburgh OT Brian O’Neill is a key addition to an offense that must protect the Vikings’ expensive new QB, Kirk Cousins.

Now it's time to add some undrafted free agents.

The Vikings open the regular season Sunday, September 9th against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.