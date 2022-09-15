Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February.

They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter.

Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal high by the end of the month is 22 degrees.

For January our normal highs in St. Cloud are 22 degrees to start the month and 21 degrees by the end of the month.

And, for February we average a high temp of 21 degrees at the beginning of the month, and 30 degrees by the end of the month.

As for snowfall and/or precipitation, they predict this winter to be pretty average.

Here in St. Cloud, we average 24.3 inches of snow during the three-month period with a 7.8-inch average in December, an 8.9-inch average in January, and a 7.6-inch average in February.

