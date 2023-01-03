Winter Weather Advisory Through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The first round of heavy snow has come and gone in central Minnesota dropping several inches of snow. But, that doesn't mean we're done with this latest snowstorm just yet.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service still has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

About another inch of snow is possible Tuesday evening with an additional three to four inches of snow likely throughout the day on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...