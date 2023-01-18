Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days.

National Weather Service
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south.  It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday.  About three to five inches of snow is possible.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for south central and southeastern Minnesota for towns like Mankato, Albert Lea, and Rochester.  That will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 6:00 p.m. Thursday.  They could get between five and seven inches of snow.

National Weather Service
Closer to one to three inches of snow in the St. Cloud area.

 

