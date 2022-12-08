Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow will move into Minnesota Thursday night and Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the southern part of Minnesota. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations between two and five inches.

Monday to Wednesday of next week another storm system could bring a wintry mix.

