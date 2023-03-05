Winter Weather Advisory for Central MN Sunday P.M. Into Monday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon due to wet slushy snow, a wintry mix, and slippery road conditions.
The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 2:00 p.m. and will continue until 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
A few inches of wet, heavy snow are expected beginning Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest accumulations occurring late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
After the initial burst of heavier snow, a wintry mix of rain/snow is possible but at much lighter rates as surface temperatures warm above freezing.
The National Weather Service says the snow is expected to be of a wetter, heavier variety.
The St. Cloud metro area could see 2"-4" of snow throughout this advisory period.
A re-freeze is possible overnight Monday as temperatures fall below freezing with wet roads. Tuesday morning's commute may be impacted.
