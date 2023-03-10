Winter Storm Watch Issued for Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A winter storm watch has been issued for central Minnesota for the potential of 6" inches of snow. Lesser amounts, say 2 to 5", across the Twin Cities south.
The Winter Storm Watch is from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. Saturday.
Snow will begin across western Minnesota by early Saturday morning.
The highest snow totals will be across central Minnesota where six inches of snow could fall along a line from Alexandria to Mora.
The National Weather Service says snow will melt on the pavement unless heavier snow rates are able to overcome the March sun angle.
Gusty winds of 35-45 mph will create areas of blowing snow across roadways, especially in western Minnesota.
