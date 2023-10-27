Winter Storm, Weather Advisories Remain in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - There are still Winter Storm and Winter Weather Advisories in place in far northwestern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says accumulations of five to nine inches of snow are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles an hour.

Closer to home here in central Minnesota, blustery northwest winds will bring colder air into the region, with temperatures only reaching the 30s Friday afternoon.

Cold weather remains in place this weekend with temperatures 10-20° below normal.

The first snowflakes of the season are likely Saturday with light accumulation up to an inch possible across southern Minnesota.

