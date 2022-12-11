Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday in Much of Minnesota

Photo by Ken Whytock on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns and Benton Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that the National Weather Service has issued for Tuesday.

For now, it will be in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.

Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain are possible—total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Multiple precipitation types are possible with this system, with the best chance for heavy snow in central Minnesota.

So far this season St. Cloud has officially had 8.2 inches of snow.  That's 2.8 inches of snow below normal.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

