Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday in Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns and Benton Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that the National Weather Service has issued for Tuesday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

For now, it will be in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain are possible—total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Multiple precipitation types are possible with this system, with the best chance for heavy snow in central Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

So far this season St. Cloud has officially had 8.2 inches of snow. That's 2.8 inches of snow below normal.

Get our free mobile app

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...