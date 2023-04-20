Winter Storm Warning, Weather Advisory in Northern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With several inches of snow expected over the next few days the National Weather Service has issued some warnings and advisories for the northern part of Minnesota.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Heavy snow is expected with six to 12 inches of snow possible along the Canadian border.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 7:00 a.m. Friday. An additional two to five inches of snow on top of the snow that has already fallen.
Here in central Minnesota, the rain will transition over to snow Thursday afternoon across northern & portions of central Minnesota.
Slushy accumulations of one to three inches are expected through Thursday night north of a line from Alexandria to Mille Lacs.
Accumulation on roads & other paved surfaces should be limited during the daytime.
