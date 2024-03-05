Winning Lottery Jackpot Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has a new millionaire.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Lotto America won the jackpot Monday night winning nearly $1.8 million.

The winning ticket was bought at a Cub Foods store in Roseville.

The numbers drawn are 4, 5, 8, 22, 47 and 6.

Lotto America is playing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays with the numbers drawn at 9:20 p.m.

Minnesota had another lottery winner on Monday night. A $50,000 Powerball ticket was also drawn. That ticket was bought at a Super One Foods up in Duluth.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

