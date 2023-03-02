Winning Gopher 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery ticket sold in St. Cloud Wednesday night.

Someone won over $161,000 playing the game Gopher 5. The ticket was bought at the Kwik Trip at 6250 County Road 120 in St. Cloud.

The game costs $1 per ticket to play and drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000, and you have to match all five numbers to win the jackpot.

There is still an unclaimed jackpot of over $1.8 million from the Gopher 5 lottery game for a ticket that was sold in St. Joseph back on December 16th. That ticket was bought at the Speedway in St. Joseph

