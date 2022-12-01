Wind, Winter Weather Advisories for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might have to go outside and pick up your Christmas decoration on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued Wind and Winter Weather Advisories for a large part of Minnesota for Friday.

The Wind Advisory in central Minnesota includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Friday until 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The Winter Weather Advisory covers the northwestern part of the state. It will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Snow is expected in that area. Total snow accumulations of one inch to two inches are possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.