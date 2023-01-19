Win a Super Bowl Trip by Donating Blood

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A trip to the Super Bowl may be as easy as a blood donation.

Through January 31st, the American Red Cross and the National Football League have teamed up to offer one lucky blood donor a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

January is National Blood Donor month, and officials say the beginning of the year is the most challenging time to recruit blood donors.

Officials say one in seven patients that go to a hospital will need a blood transfusion, but only 3% of the public gives blood.

In general, people over 17 years old, who weigh over 110 pounds, and are in good general health are able to donate blood. High School students and donors under 18 years old may have to meet other weight and height requirements. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification will be required before you can donate blood.

In hopes of luring more donors into blood donation centers, all blood, platelet, and plasma donors through January 31st will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a trip for two to this year’s Super Bowl.

For a list of upcoming blood drives in Minnesota, click here.