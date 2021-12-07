Red Cross in Need of Blood Donors

ST. CLOUD -- The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations as it faces a historically low supply.

The Red Cross provides 40 percent of the country's blood donations and if more donations don't come, patients requiring transfusions may face delays in care.

People who donate between December 17th and January Second will get a free long-sleeved T-shirt.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment to donate. Here is a link to do that, or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

