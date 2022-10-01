Williams Integracare in Sartell To Open Newly Remodeled Space

SARTELL (WJON News) - A long-time Sartell clinic will start seeing patients next week in their newly renovated space.

Williams Integracare Clinic spent the last few months renovating their old storage and business office space, into new patient and procedure rooms.

Dr. Mark Halstrom says the remodel doubles their primary care space.

The east half of the building, we finished a while ago for our business office. On the patient care side of the basement we added six exam rooms and some procedure rooms. We also have some physical therapy areas as well.

Halstrom says it was about a three year project in the making. He says they've experienced a lot of growth in that time and needed to make some changes.

Moving a clinic and reorganizing everything into a different building, I resisted that a lot. We did look at that as an option but it didn't make sense from a financial standpoint. So with this renovation working out it's been great.

Halstrom says they are excited to grow their footprint while continuing to operated in the community they've called home for 40-years.

This is one of several highlights for the clinic this year. Back in April, Williams Integracare opened their second location in Foley after buying the Foley Medical Center and the Foley Physical Rehab building.

Williams Integracare Clinic Remodel