Will This Be the First Municipal Cannabis Dispensary in Minnesota?

It took a while, but cannabis did finally become legal in the state of Minnesota. Federally, not so much. But here we are. Now, we wait for it to be legally sold, which is opening a whole other can of worms. There are things to consider - taxes being one of them. Strength, can you open a new dispensary? How are we to regulate it? CBD, THC, and any variance of those things. And, who owns it? Private? City owned? Where are the proceeds going, and how much of the proceeds need to benefit other things in the community? If any?

Any time you put this kind of a business somewhere in a community, there will be some residents that will be opposed to the idea. Not everyone is on board with legal cannabis. But if this does go through, then it may lead to others in the state being allowed to further their businesses.

The city does state that wherever a municipal dispensary does wind up, secuity and surveillance will be on the top of the list to make sure everything and everyone is safe.

It's a new day, for sure.

