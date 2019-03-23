Wild Top Capitals, Take Wild Card Spot

The Minnesota Wild got a much-needed win over the Washington Capitals on Friday night that allowed them to move into the second wild card spot in the West.

Minnesota took the lead early, scoring their first goal in the opening period. In the second, Washington netted their first to tie 1-1.

The game stayed deadlocked until the third. With just over seven-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, the Wild scored to break the tie. They ended up winning the contest 2-1.

Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin each scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves and let in only one goal.

The Wild improve to 35-31-9. They will hit the ice again on Saturday night to take on the Carolina Hurricanes and try to stay in the playoff picture. Pre-game starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.