Wild Suffer Costly Loss to Kings

The Minnesota Wild's playoff hopes took a hit on Saturday when their hot streak was snapped by the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings scored the first goal of the game to take an early 1-0 lead over the Wild. Minnesota tied it up in the second period, but Los Angeles capitalized on turnovers to score twice more.

The Wild fought to close the gap in the third period, but their rally was not enough to overcome the growing deficit. Minnesota fell to LA 7-3.

Marcus Foligno, Luke Kunin, and Jared Spurgeon each netted one for the Wild. Alex Stalock made 28 saves and allowed six goals.

The Wild fall to 34-27-7 and will try to turn things back around on Sunday night when they face the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.