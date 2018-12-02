Wild Fall to Toronto 5-3
The Minnesota Wild lost to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs in St. Paul on Saturday night. Despite outshooting Toronto in all three periods, for a total of 41-23, the Wild were unable to lock up a win.
The Leafs lead 2-0 early in the game. The Wild rallied back on goals by Eric Staal and Jordan Greenway, Toronto retook the lead at 3-2. Minnesota’s tough play helped them tie-up the game at 3-3 in the final 20 minutes with a goal by Jason Zucker.
Ultimately, the Maple Leafs scored the game-winning goal with a flipped puck by Nazem Kadri from the right corner toward the top of the crease that bounced off defenseman Nick Seeler’s chest and past Devan Dubnyk.
With the loss, the Wild fall to 14-10-2. They return to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 4th when they take on the Canuks in Vancouver.