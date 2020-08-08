Wild Eliminated in Overtime Loss to Canucks

The Minnesota Wild fell to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime Friday and have been eliminated from the race for the 2020 Stanley Cup.

The Wild took an early lead, ending the opening period up 2-1. In the second frame, Vancouver and Minnesota each lit the lamp twice more, leaving the Wild with a 4-3 advantage.

The Canucks came back in the third to tie the game 4-4 and sent it into overtime. In the extra period, it was Vancouver that came up with the game-winning goal, beating the Wild 5-4.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Luke Kunin, Eric Staal, and Nico Sturm each netted one for Minnesota. Alex Stalock made 26 saves and allowed five goals in the game.