Wild Edge Out Kings in OT

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild topped the Los Angeles Kings in overtime on Saturday to secure their sixth win in a row.

The Wild took a 2-0 lead in the opening period. The Kings answered with two in the second period, but Minnesota also scored and held onto the lead 3-2. Los Angeles tied things up 3-3 in the third, but a late goal in overtime put the Wild on top 4-3.

Matt Dumba, Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov, and Nico Sturm each scored a goal for Minnesota. Kaapo Kähkönen made 25 saves and allowed three goals in the win.

The Wild improve to 12-6 and will travel to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights on Monday. Pre-game coverage starts at 8:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.