Wild Defenseman Brodin Inks 7-year, $42 Million Extension

ST. PAUL -- Days after trading for Minnesota native Nick Bjugstad, the Minnesota Wild have agreed to a contract extension with defenseman Jonas Brodin.

The deal is reportedly is work $42-million for the next 7 years and keeps another key piece of their blue line group.

Brodin's new deal will begin in the 2021-2022 season.

The 27-year-old out of Sweden had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games this season. He also led the team with 112 block shots.