Wild Cruise Past Calgary

The Minnesota Wild won their fifth straight game on the road against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Minnesota got out to an early lead. They put up one in the opening period to go up 1-0. In the second, the Flames scored their first. Tied up at 1-1 entering the final period, the game became a fight to the finish.

The Wild scored two goals to extend their lead to 3-1, but the Flames fought back. They scored and cut the deficit down to 3-2. Minnesota played hard until the end and was able to net one more goal. With the 4-2 win, the Wild snapped Calgary’s seven-game win streak.

Ryan Suter , Ryan Donato , Matt Read , and Eric Staal each scored one. Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves and allowed two goals.

The Wild improve to 32-27-6. They will be back home on Sunday to host the Nashville Predators. Pre-game starts at 6:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.