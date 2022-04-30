Wild Clinch Home Ice, Timberwolves Ousted by Grizzlies

The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned their 17th straight win, the Minnesota Wild closed out the season with a win to secure home ice in the first round of the playoffs, and the SCTCC baseball and softball teams each earned splits on Friday. The post-season run continued for the St. Cloud Norsemen who fell in game three to Bismarck, the Minnesota Twins were shut down by Tampa Bay, and the Wolves were eliminated from the playoffs in game six against Memphis. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State softball team will play a doubleheader on the road against Wayne State College.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Crookston on Friday. The first game was a blowout, with the Huskies winning 10-0 in seven innings. Game two was much closer with the Golden Eagles nearly rallying in the final innings. St. Cloud won that one 3-2. The Huskies improve to 32-10 and Crookston falls to 15-25. The teams will close out the series with game three on Saturday at noon.

- The Wild ended the regular season with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Jordan Greenway led all scorers with two goals for Minnesota. The Wild finish 53-22-7 overall in second place in the Central Division. They will take on the third-place St. Louis Blues in a best of seven playoff series starting Monday night.

- The SCTCC baseball team earned a split in a doubleheader against Central Lakes College - Brainerd on Friday. St. Cloud dropped the first game 10-2, but came back to win game two 8-2. The Cyclones now stand at 15-8 and will face the Raiders in another doubleheader on Sunday.

- The SCTCC softball team split Friday's doubleheader against Rochester Community and Technical College. The Yellowjackets earned a close win 12-10 in game one, but St. Cloud opened up a 10-3 win in the second. The Cyclones are now 27-3. They will hit the road on Monday to face Minnesota State Community and Technical College in a doubleheader beginning at 3:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen fell 2-1 to Bismarck in game three of the NAHL Central Division Semi-Finals. Brandon Lajoie scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. The Norsemen now trail the Bobcats 2-1 in the best of five series. They will get a chance to tie the series and risk elimination when they take the ice for game four on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

- The Twins snapped a seven-game win streak in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday. The Rays had six different players earn runs. Byron Buxton scored the lone run for Minnesota. Dylan Bundy struggled on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts, but allowing seven hits and six runs. The Twins fall to 11-9 and the Rays improve to 12-8. The teams will play game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- After an intense series full of close finishes, the Timberwolves were eliminated from playoff contention in game six with a 114-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 30 points. Jaden McDaniels added 24 for Minnesota. The Wolves entered the final quarter with a 10-point lead but were outscored 40-22 in the frame. The Timberwolves conclude the season 46-36. Memphis will take on Golden State in the second round.

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU softball (32-15) team will face Wayne State (15-32) in a doubleheader on Saturday. This will be the second to last series for the Huskies this season. The last time these two teams met was in April of 2021. St. Cloud earned an 8-0 shutout win. First-pitch is set for noon.

