Wild Blown Out by Colorado

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild lost the series opener to the Colorado Avalanche at home on Saturday night.

A total of three goals were scored in the first period with Colorado coming out on top 2-1. The Avalanche extended that lead to 3-1 in the second and then won it 5-1 in the final frame.

Matt Dumba scored Minnesota's lone goal of the night. Kaapo Kähkönen made 28 saves and allowed five goals in the loss.

The Wild fall 5-4. They will host the now 6-3 Avalanche again on Sunday night in game two of the four-game series. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.