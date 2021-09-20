Widespread Significant Rain Expected Monday

UNDATED -- A line of showers and thunderstorms moving across the area will bring much-needed rainfall, with most areas seeing around an inch.

Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms, and while localized flooding is not expected there is a small possibility.

National Weather Service

A slight risk for severe storms is present Monday as a cold front pushes across the area, with the strongest storms expected in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening.

The primary threat will be strong winds as the system organizes into a line.

