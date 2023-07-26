Wide Range of Rain Reports in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thunderstorms rumbled through central and southern Minnesota late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The storms missed the St. Cloud meto area and so did any meaningful rainfall. Generally speaking, most areas in the metro saw anywhere from .15 inches to .25 inches of rain.

Just to our south, they got some decent rainfall totals including

Maple Lake - 2.02 inches

Wakins - 1.88 inches

Richmond - 185 inches

Kimball - 1.75 inches

Some of the biggest storms were out in the Kandiyohi County area, which is where they also got some heavy rain with several locations reporting over three inches. Spicer had 3.63 inches of rain.

