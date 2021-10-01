Why Are Minnesotans Obsessed With this Food Item?

That is, if you can actually call it food. I'm talking about the return of the very popular McDonald's food item- the McRib. This is something that comes back every so often and when it does, people seem to go completely nuts for it.

When I say it's not actually a food item, that's not totally true, the more accurate thing to question would be the fact that it's not actually ribs. I think that we all know that. It's also something that if you like the sandwich, you probably don't care much about the origin. It's kind of like what we hear about the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte. People who are purists, and haters of said PSL complain because there is not actual pumpkin in the drink. If you like the drink it really doesn't matter. You just like the taste. Same goes for the McRib.

Have you noticed that people get very excited when this sandwich comes back and is available at McDonald's. Lines will be long, and some people I know will get one of those several times a week. I'll be honest, I don't really get it.

By the way, it's a big year for the McRib. It's the 40th anniversary of this (some think) delicious sandwich. It was first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981. It wasn't an immediate success. It did take some time. And now it's a novelty that comes out every so often. Maybe that's the secret to it's success. It's not always available. So when it is, people who love it will stock up with as much as they can.

Mark your calendar for November 1- that is when it will be once again available at your favorite McDonald's location.

