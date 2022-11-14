Who Serves Up The Best Fried Chicken In The St Cloud Area?

Eating alone during the week, I have visited more than my share of take out eating establishments. I try to mix it up a bit. You know, burger one night, fish the next, pizza and occasionally I'll score some fried chicken.

My wife continuously shares with me that fried chicken is not a good healthy option. If you take the "not" out of that statement you get "fried chicken is a good healthy option". There, settled.

Of course, I am pretty familiar with the fine cuisine of KFC. It isn't my "go to" place, especially after they closed down the Eastside location. I used to like to sit in the parking lot there and eat my lunch while watching guys slip out the back door of the porn store next door. Kinda like dinner theater.

Popeyes, except for the Cities, just recently started popping up around the area. The St Cloud location has been open for about a year and a half and a lot of people swear by Popeyes and I kind of have to agree, it's pretty tasty stuff.

Some of my other "go to" fried chicken outlets, believe it or not, one of them is Cashwise Deli. They have great fried chicken dinners that don't break the bank. I've also heard that Kwik Trip has some mighty fine fried chicken. Okay, now I'm starting to salivate a bit.

What are some of the other options for some delicious fried chicken? It's that time of year where a nice helping of fried chicken just warms up your innards.

So what's the best fried chicken in town? You know, fried chicken that is so good that it's worth clogging up an artery or two. Somebody's got to keep these cardiologists in business.

