Who Is Running for Office in the St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period for the August 9th Primary Election closed on Tuesday.

Minnesota State Legislature

Senate District 13

Jeff Howe (I) (R)

Ashley Burg (R)

Alissa Brickman (D)

(The two GOP candidates will face each other in the August 9th primary)

Senate District 14

Aric Putnam (I) (D)

Tama Theis (R)

House District 13A

Lisa Demuth (I) (R)

Andrea Robinson (D)

House District 13B

Tim O’Driscoll (I) (R)

Melissa Bromenschenkel (D)

House District 14A

Bernie Perryman (R)

Tami Calhoun (D)

House District 14B

Dan Wolgamott (I) (D)

Aaron Henning (R)

Federal Offices

House District 6

Tom Emmer (I) (R)

Jeanne Hendricks (D)

House District 7

Michelle Fischbach (I) (R)

Jill Abahain – (D)

Alycia Gruenhagen (D)

Travis “Bull” Johnson (Legal Marijuana Now)

(The two DFLers will face each other in the August 9th primary election)

Benton County

Commissioner District 2

Ed Popp (I)

Commissioner District 3

Steven Heinen (I)

Auditor/Treasurer

Nadean Inman (I)

Christine Scherbing

Heather Bondhus

Sean Gitch

(The field will be trimmed down to the top two in the August 9th primary)

Sheriff

Troy Heck (I)

Attorney

Karl L. Schmidt

Stearns County

Commissioner District 1

Tarryl Clark (I)

Commissioner District 2

Joe Perske (I)

Commissioner District 3

Jeffery Mergen (I)

Jeff Bertram

Commissioner District 4

Leigh Lenzmeier (I)

Darrell Bruestle

Lana Feddema

(The field will be trimmed down to the top two during the August 9th primary)

Commissioner District 5

Steven Notch (I)

Auditor/Treasurer

Randy Schreifels

Sheriff

Steve Soyka

Attorney

Janelle Kendall

Sherburne County

Commissioner District 1

Barbara Burandt

Andrew Hulse

Commissioner District 2

Reanne Danielowski

Paul Fenberg

Jacob Peterson

(The field will be trimmed down to the top two during the August 9th primary)

Commissioner District 3

Gregg Felber

Mark A. Swanson

Commissioner District 4

Gary H. Gray

Jerome (Lefty) Kleis

Eric Meyer

Kari Watkins

Carol Lewis

(The field will be trimmed down to the top two during the August primary)

Auditor/Treasurer

Diane Arnold (I)

Chad Westberg

Recorder

Michelle Ashe (I)

Sheriff

Joel Brott (I)

Attorney

Kathleen A. Heaney (I)

St. Cloud

City Council – Ward 1

Dave Masters (I)

City Council – Ward 2

Sandra Brakstad

Seal Dwyer

Karen A. Larson

(The field will be trimmed to the top two during the August primary)

City Council – Ward 3

Paul Brandmire (I)

Jake Anderson

City Council – Ward 4

Mike Conway (I)

Hassan Yussuf

Sauk Rapids

City Council (2)

Ellen Thronson (I)

Jason Ellering (I)

Kyle Boron

Clinton Holmgren

Sartell

Mayor

Ryan Fitzthum (I)

City Council (2)

Tim Elness (I)

Jed Meyer

Brad Gunderson

Stacy Lundeen

St. Cloud Area School District

School Board (3)

Zachary Dorholt (I)

Natalie Ringsmuth (I)

Mike Bueckers

Theresa Carlstedt

Chantal Oechsle

Nicole Rierson

Bashire Omer

Heather Weems

(The field will be trimmed to the top six during the August primary)

Candidate Filing Period in August

(for local cities and school districts that don't have an August primary, their filing period will be in August from the 2nd through the 16th)

The people listed below are the incumbents in each of those positions. If they want to run for re-election they will need to file in August.

Waite Park

Mayor

Rick Miller

City Council

Vic Schulz

Frank Theisen

St. Joseph

Mayor

Rick Schultz

City Council

Kevin Kluesner

Jon Hazen

St. Augusta

Mayor

Zenzen

City Council

Backes

Generaux

Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board

Lisa Braun

Robyn Holthouse

Lisa Loidolt

Sartell-St. Stephen

Amanda Byrd

Patrick Marushin

Jeremy Snoberger