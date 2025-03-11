Who Has Signed With Vikings, Who Has Left In Free Agency ‘Tampering Period’
The NFL's 'tampering period' has opened, giving teams a window to negotiate with free agents before they are officially able to be signed. Here is a look at who the Vikings have lost and the players they have gained so far (through Tuesday morning 3/11).
PLAYERS LOST
SAM DARNOLD, QUARTERBACK
Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-win season in his only year in purple by passing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. He is expected to sign a three year, $105 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks
CAM BYNUM, SAFETY
Bynum had been a starter for Minnesota for the past three seasons and became a fan-favorite for his choreographed celebrations. He is expected to sign a four year contract worth $60 million with the Indianapolis Colts.
PLAYERS ADDED
JONATHAN ALLEN, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
The three-time Pro Bowler for Washington will join the Vikings on a three year contract that will reportedly be worth $60 million over three years.
WILL FRIES, OFFENSIVE GUARD
A seventh-round draft pick in 2021, Fries had been a starter with the Colts since the halfway point of the 2022 season. His contract will reportedly be worth $88 million over five years.
RYAN KELLY, CENTER
Another Colt, Kelly is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who allowed just one sack in 601 snaps last season. Kelly's contract will reportedly be worth $15 million over two years.
JAVON HARGRAVE, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Hargrave, 32, spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.